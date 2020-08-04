Driver clocked bombing it at over double the speed limit in Offaly town

A driver was clocked at over double the speed limit in Tullamore over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

An Offaly Roads Policing Unit conducting speed checks on the Arden Road in Tullamore detected two very high speeds in the 50kph zone on Monday night.

One of these speeding drivers was a Learner Permit holder who was driving unaccompanied. Their vehicle was seized under the Clancy amendment.

One driver was clocked at 112km/h in the 50km/h zone.