Shane Lowry backed to win second major title in 2020

Irish punters are showing confidence that Shane Lowry can add to the Claret Jug he won last year as he goes into the first major championship of the season off the back of a strong performance in America.

The Offaly man carded a final round 67 to finish just four shots off the pace in a tie for sixth at the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis on Sunday evening.

BoyleSports have since cut the reigning Open champion into 50/1 from 80/1 to win this week's USPGA Championship in San Francisco, while he is 12/1 from 14/1 to finish in the top five.

Justin Thomas, who became the first player to win three times this season by clinching the WGC tournament on Sunday, is off in search of the second major of his career this week in California.

The winning putt in Memphis catapulted Thomas into joint favouritism as he closed into 9/1 from 14/1 on Sunday evening. That puts him alongside Brooks Koepka at the head of the market for the first rescheduled major championship of the season.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Four rounds in the 60s was just what the doctor ordered for Shane Lowry going into this week's major and it hasn't gone unnoticed by those back in his native Offaly. They've got behind him to go even better this week and from 80/1 last week his new quote of 50/1 is coming under pressure.”

Stay up to date with Shane's progress at the USPGA this week on www.offalyexpress.ie.