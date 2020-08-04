15 years of road works to be done in one go through Offaly villages

The future construction of a windfarm has resulted in a road works boost for three Offaly villages.

Offaly county councillor Robert McDermott has welcomed the news that there will be up to 5km of road reconstruction works carried out in Ballinagar village, sections of Daingean and Mount Lucas.

These improvements are on top of the Council planned road programme for 2020.

"These works are deemed necessary with the upcoming Bord Na Mona Cloncreen Windfarm," Cllr McDermott said.

"It is hoped these works will start in mid-August and it will give the R402 a major upgrade as it equates to 15 years of normal road repairs being done in one go."