Man killed in tragic Bank Holiday weekend road crash

The body of a man has been brought to University Hospital Waterford after a fatal road crash on Sunday morning.

Gardaí attended the scene of the single vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorcycle at 7.15am.

The accident happened at the Frankfort Roundabout, near Camolin, in County Wexford.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body has since been removed to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will be conducted at a later date.

No other injuries were reported after the collision.

The road was closed for a time for Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the scene but has since re-opened.

Gardaí at Gorey are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 9430690 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.