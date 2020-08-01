Man dies after vicious assault in Rathangan

A man has died after an apparent assault in Rathangan, close to the Offaly/Kildare border.

Shortly after 9pm on Friday, July 31, a man in his 30s was discovered with serious injuries at Glenaree Bridge, Rathangan, County Kildare.

The man was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

A post-mortem is scheduled to take place at a later date and will be conducted by the State Pathologist.

Following enquiries by Gardaí, a man in his 20s was later arrested.

He is currently being detained at Kildare Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene is currently preserved and the services of the Garda Technical Bureau has been requested.

Investigations are ongoing.