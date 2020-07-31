Increase in new Covid-19 cases reported in Offaly

Offaly has had a rise of one new case of Covid-19, according to figures released this evening.

The HSPC was notified of 38 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationwide on Friday. There has now been a total of 26,065 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

Offaly has now had 488 cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. There has now been a total of 1,763 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of today’s 38 cases: 22 are males and 16 females with a median age of 30. 26 are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of confirmed cases.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Mass testing has now taken place in relation to a number of known outbreaks.

“We may be beginning to see more cases which we cannot link to outbreaks or close contacts. The National Public Health Emergency Team will continue to monitor this situation closely over the coming days.”

A survey of GPs has indicated that the vast majority of patients who had contacted them with Covid-like symptoms in the past week had not been self-isolating since the onset of their symptoms.

Dr. Ronan Glynn said; “The importance of isolating as soon as you have any flu like symptoms cannot be overstated. Without this individual action we simply will not break the chains of transmission and we will put many people at risk of infection.

“It is important that people know that there is no charge for GP or testing services relating to Covid-19. Please do not hesitate to contact your GP if you have any concerns.

“This weekend, the six key things people need to do are limit the size of your network and time you spend with them, keep your distance, meet up outside if possible, wash your hands, wear a face covering and download the Covid Tracker App.”