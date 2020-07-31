Offaly man handed suspended prison sentence for hit and run crash

A man was handed down a six month suspended sentence at the Midlands Prison when he appeared at Tullamore District Court last week.

On September 2, 2019, Richard McBride, Fr Paul Murphy, Street, Edenderry, rear-ended a car at St Mary's Road, Edenderry. He left the scene.

On September 24, Garda Enda Kenny made a lawful demand for Mr McBride to provide information as to who was driving the car. Mr McBride said he knew nothing about it.

The defendant also had no driving licence or insurance. He had six previous convictions.

His solicitor Donal Farrelly said he hadn't come to garda attention since then. He is trying to put his life in order and has a child in hospital.

Mr Farrelly handed Judge Staines a letter outlining the difficulties his child was having. He said the defendant was extremely concerned and his life has changed considerably.

Judge Staines suspended the sentence for one year. She disqualified him from driving for six years and told him he cannot drive until he gets his licence back. She said she had read the letter and hoped his child will be alright.