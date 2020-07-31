Equipment and expensive flower pots stolen from Offaly garden

Birr Gardaí are investigating the theft of a Husqvarna chainsaw 135, a Husqvarna extension hedge trimmer, a Husqvarna leaf blower and four cast iron flower pots.

They were taken between July 23 and July 27 from a premises on Military Road, Birr.

If you are aware of where the property is currently or have been offered it recently, contact Birr Garda Station on 0579169710.