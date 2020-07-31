Equipment and expensive flower pots stolen from Offaly garden
Equipment and expensive flower pots stolen from Offaly garden
Birr Gardaí are investigating the theft of a Husqvarna chainsaw 135, a Husqvarna extension hedge trimmer, a Husqvarna leaf blower and four cast iron flower pots.
They were taken between July 23 and July 27 from a premises on Military Road, Birr.
If you are aware of where the property is currently or have been offered it recently, contact Birr Garda Station on 0579169710.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on