Offaly GAA club hosting drive-in cinema and bingo this weekend

There is great interest and excitement in Edenderry this week as the local GAA club gears up to host two family-friendly events on its grounds.

Edenderry GAA has a wonderful weekend of events organised including a drive-in cinema and drive-in bingo.

The cinema event will take place over Saturday and Sunday with all movies costing €25 per car. Bookings can be made through the website www.edenderrygaa.ie.

On Saturday, August 1, the movies shown will be Shrek at 4.30pm and Back To The Future at 8.30pm.

On Sunday, Dirty Dancing is the feature movie at 8.30pm while on Bank Holiday Monday, Dumb & Dumber is up first a 4.30pm, followed by The Joker at 8.30pm.

Drive-in bingo on Sunday afternoon will see €7,000 prize money up for grabs. This event will be held on the main grounds of the GAA at 3pm.

A half book will cost €10, full book €20, double book €25 and jackpot sheet €2.50.

Head over to the Edenderry GAA Facebook page or the website for more and to book your spot at each event.