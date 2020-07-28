Fancy trying a new sport in Offaly? Introducing canoe polo!

Are you feeling adventurous and competitive after lockdown? Fancy trying something new?

Tullamore Canoe Club has the ideal sport for you.

Canoe Polo is a fast and action-packed competitive game played in boats with five players on a side. The objective is to score in the two goals suspended on either side of the pitch.

Canoe Polo is actually an Olympic Sport and there is a huge sporting community in Ireland. Come and join us if you are interested.

Adult Canoe Polo – Mondays at 7 pm

Junior Canoe Polo – Wednesday at 5.30 pm

No experience necessary as members will provide all the training you need, and the boats and gear. The club is based at the 27th Lockhouse, Tullamore, opposite Coltons garage

You can contact the club to get involved using the details below:

Mob: 086 389 5579

Email: van@tucc.ie