Ireland weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann is for the weather to become rather warm and humid on Thursday and early Friday. A cold front crossing the country later Friday will herald a change to fresher weather with sunny spells and showers for the weekend.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for the day to start off mainly dry with some sunny spells in the northeast. Rain in the southwest will gradually extend northeastwards, reaching Ulster towards evening. The rain will be heaviest in the southwest with spot flooding possible. Highest temperatures of only 14 to 17 degrees in moderate to fresh south to southeast winds.

A spell of rain will continue to cross the country with some heavy bursts in places on Wednesday night. A clearance will follow into the southern half of the country overnight. Minimum temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees with a moderate to fresh and gusty southeast wind that will be strong at times along Atlantic coasts.

The weather forecast for Ireland for the Thursday from Met Eireann states that the overnight rain will clear from northern counties through the morning to leave a dry, warm and sunny day. Maximum temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees in a moderate to fresh southerly breeze that will be strong at times along Atlantic coasts. Most areas dry on Thursday night, however cloud will increase from the west with outbreaks of rain in western counties by dawn. Lows of 13 to 15 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann is for a warm and humid day with the best of the sunny spells in the east of the country during the early part of the day. Cloudier over the western half of the country with outbreaks of rain, some heavy bursts possible. The rain will extend eastwards through the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 19 to 24 degrees, warmest in the east. Moderate southerly breezes will veer westerly as the rain clears. Outbreaks of rain for a time on Friday night with a few heavy bursts possible in the east and northeast of the country. Lowest temperatures overnight of 12 or 13 degrees.

The outlook for Saturday and Sunday is for cooler and more showery conditions with temperatures in the mid to high teens. The showers will be interspersed with some bright and sunny spells. Current indications suggest a band of more persistent rain is possible in parts of the south and southwest on Monday.