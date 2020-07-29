Bidding war for apartment as three Offaly properties sell at online auction

An Offaly apartment sparked a bidding war at an online auction on Tuesday as three properties in the county going under the hammer all sold.

Apartment 1, The Blackstick Prior, Patrick Street, Portarlington, Co. Offaly (pictured above) eventually sold for more than a third over the guide price at the BidX1 auction.

The ground floor two bedroom apartment came with a guide price of €45,000 and requires refurbishment. However that did not deter bidders and after four bidders went head to head, it eventually sold for €61,000.

This detached four bedroom house located at Derrycoris, Edenderry, Co. Offaly came with a Guide Price of €210,000 and sold for that price on an opening bid. Extending to approximately 225 sq. m (2,421 sq. ft) the house is on a site area extending to approximately 13.35 hectares (33 acres).

This house in Clara also sold on the first bid for the Guide Price of €50,000. 99 Lakeview, Clara, Co. Offaly is a mid terrace two bedroom and it is described as an ideal starter home or investment and extending to 54 sq. m. (581 sq ft).

READ NEXT: Large former pub with six bedroom residence in Offaly up for sale for eye catching price