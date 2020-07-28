WATCH: Stunning goals scored on first weekend of Offaly football championship
Offaly GAA has released a compilation of the goals scored on the first weekend of the Offaly senior football championship.
There were some cracking goals scored in the opening round of the @Tullamore_Court Offaly Senior Football Championship last weekend, so as a little treat we've put together a video of them all.— Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) July 28, 2020
Which is the best in your opinion? pic.twitter.com/nZSKcIhjO2
They posted: "There were some cracking goals scored in the opening round of the Offaly Senior Football Championship last weekend, so as a little treat we've put together a video of them all. Which is the best in your opinion?"
