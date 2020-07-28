Offaly country music star to host his own radio show

Young Offaly country music star Alex Roe has been a name and a voice well-known on radio stations throughout Ireland over the last few years, but it's soon going to be a case of Roe on the radio in a whole new way. This is thanks to news that the singer is set to host his very own show on Midlands 103 during the August bank holiday weekend.

The man from Clara - who is a semi-finalist in the 2020 season of the hit TG4 series Glór Tire (on which he is being mentored by country legend Trudi Lalor) - made the announcement on his social media last weekend, saying, "I'm delighted to let you all know that I will have my own show on Midlands 103 on Monday, August 3 at 7pm. This is a real dream come true for me, I hope you can all tune in."

As with almost all of his compatriots in the music and entertainment industry in Ireland, life, as he had known it came to a complete standstill for Alex back in March with the reality of Covid-19. While the rest of the country can at least see some shades and glimmers of light at the end of the tunnel, for those who are used to making their living in the music business, that moment still seems a long way off. So for Alex, the chance to put music back at the centre of his life again, if only just for a few hours, will be a moment to savour.

"I actually can't wait for the bank holiday Monday to come around now. I'm buzzing for it. This is such a brilliant opportunity for me, I'm really looking forward to it. And I have to say a big thank-you to Albert and his team at Midlands 103 for working on this with me. I can't get back out there performing my own gigs yet, but I think the chance to share some of the music I love, from artists I love - people like John Molloy, Simon Casey, Trudi Lalor, Max T. Barnes, Donie O...just to name a few - with people through my own radio show, that has to be the next best thing right now!"

Looking back on the first half of 2020, Alex agreed that it wasn't exactly what he had been expecting.

"Definitely not! I mean, it's been such an incredibly strange year so far, hasn't it? For all of us, not just me. But looking at it from my own point of view, yeah, not at all what I'd been expecting. From all of the preparation for Glór Tire, and all of my normal gigs as well, on to the excitement and nerves of Glór Tire when it kicked off...to suddenly a full-stop on everything overnight! It's a once in a lifetime situation we're in, I think, definitely not something we could ever have expected. It was a mix of disbelief at first, and disappointment too, of course."

Alex continued, "But then at the same time, for a couple of weeks it was actually nice to just be able to relax for a change, once I kind of accepted what was happening. Because, to be honest, the last few years have been non-stop for me. And thank God nothing was showing any signs of slowing down. But after that first couple of weeks went by, the longing to be back out there on the scene, seeing everyone I know up and down the country again, yeah, that feeling was with me a lot. So the chance to do this show on Midlands 103 and have everything be about music again for a few hours, I can't wait!"

You can follow Alex on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date with all his latest news, including more details about his August bank holiday Monday show on Midlands 103.