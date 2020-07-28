Offaly minister and fellow super juniors to share €32,000 allowance hike

The three super junior ministers appointed by Taoiseach Micheal Martin will share €32,000 worth of allowances instead of €16,000 each, RTE has reported.

This includes Green Party and Offaly senator and super junior in the Department of Agriculture, Pippa Hackett.

The decision to top up their salary by €16,000 each was heavily criticised last week given the adverse economic vista facing the country in the grips of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It means the allowance allocated will effectively reduce from €16,000 per minister to €10,667.

RTE reported that Jack Chambers, Hildegarde Naughton and Pippa Hackett "have decided to waive and gift back to the State the increased allocation which was approved by the Dáil last week."

This applies to the addition of a third allowance approved last week which would have given the three Cabinet members an additional €16,000 each on top of their salary. The 'gift' does not apply to the two allowances amounting to €32,000 approved previously.