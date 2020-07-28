Plans unveiled for mixed residential development in Offaly town

Plans have been unveiled for a development in an Offaly town that will consist of 26 residential units.

Greypost Developments Limited, intend to apply for permission from offaly County Council for development at a site located at the junction of Carrick Road (R401) and Father McWey Street in Edenderry.

The development will consist of 26 residential units, comprising of 14 houses, eight duplex type units and four apartments, ranging from two storeys to three storeys.

Permission will also be sought for the provision of private amenity space, on-site car parking spaces for each dwelling, landscaped public open space and street lighting.

The proposed housing mix is comprised of four, one bed units, 10 two bed units, 10 three bed units and two, four bed

units.

Each residential unit has associated private open space, in the form of either gardens, terraces or balconies in addition to access to the proposed public open spaces with hard and soft landscaping treatment.

Plans are due to be lodged with Offaly County Council in the near future.

