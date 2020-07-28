Gardai seize car in Tullamore for multiple offences
Gardai seized a car in Tullamore yesterday for multiple offences.
Offaly Roads Policing Unit using ANPR in Tullamore yesterday stopped a vehicle which had no tax, insurance or NCT.
The Garda Mobility App also discovered that the driver was disqualified from driving.
The vehicle was seized and the driver now faces a court appearance.
