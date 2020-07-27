NATIONAL: Man shot and killed in Irish housing estate

Gardaí are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at a house in the Croftwood Park area of Ballyfermot, Co Dublin, on Monday morning.

The incident happened at approximately 11am.

A man received a number of gunshot wounds and has been pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly anyone who was in the area between 10:30am - 11:30am, to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.