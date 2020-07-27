Offaly GAA club 'disheartened' by vandals who took late night drive on pitch

An Offaly GAA club has taken to social media to express its disappointment at an act of vandalism at its ground.

Rhode GAA posted pictures of the damage caused by vandals in a late night drive at its ground, Fr Dowling Park which is just outside the village.

The pictures show extensive damage to the playing surface with the vandals driving right through the goals.

A statement from the club to accompany the pictures reads:

"Its very disheartening to have to post these photos but it's important that we highlight the inconsiderate nature of whomever thought it was their right to drive onto our third pitch in Fr Dowling Park last night and disrespect the great work that has been done up there. Could you stop and think of the people that this pitch and all our pitches facilitate, they are probably members of your own family and will definitely be someone you know. Our pitches and walking track are for the benefit and enjoyment of our members and we are so lucky and so proud to have such a great facility in our small village we only ask that they are respected and appreciated."

