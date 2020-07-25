WATCH LIVE: How to watch Rhode and Clara in Offaly Senior Football Championship
With tight restrictions on the number of people allowed to attend games, some Offaly Football Championship matches are available to view on live streams this weekend including Clara v Rhode this evening. Shamrocks and Bracknagh can also be viewed live on line tomorrow. The games can be viewed for €5 each.
Saturday, July 25 - 7pm - Rhode V Clara
Sunday, July 26 - 2pm - Shamocks V Bracknagh
It is advised that you create your account at the link below before the day of the first match you wish to watch and make sure that you can login. You should also test that you can view the test video. Chromecast can be used with the player.
To watch the games and for more information CLICK HERE
