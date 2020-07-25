'Raised tables' instead of ramps preferred option to slow speeding traffic in Offaly towns

DESPITE ongoing calls for speed ramps, Offaly County Council looks set to reject them in favour of other traffic calming measures.

Councillors were told on Monday that “raised tables”, similar to the new ones built through the centre of Tullamore town, are the preferred option.

The council adopted a new policy on traffic calming after Cllr John Leahy, chair of the strategic policy committee (SPC) which drew it up, said Government guidelines restricted what it could recommend.

“We had our hands tied behind our back in terms of the traffic management guidelines issued by the Department of Transport and what is formally in the design manual for urban roads,” said Cllr Leahy.

“While some of us mightn't agree with widening footpaths and pavements it is the measure and the only measure they see of slowing down traffic in urban settings.”

It was Cllr Leahy's view that signage was “just a deterrent for a number of weeks” and did not really work to slow traffic.

“We had a long discussion at the SPC with regards to speed ramps. While we all would like to have speed ramps in every village and town it is an option, but it is not the preferred option.

The Independent councillor said there were advantages and disadvantages to the ramps and he advised councillors to consult the council's roads engineer if they wanted them in their area.

Reacting to the new policy, councillors continued to insist that speed ramps were necessary and were being demanded by residents in some estates.

Cllr Frank Moran, Fianna Fail, welcomed a proposal for them to be considered at design stage in new estates but was concerned that they might not be permitted in “historical estates”.

The Clara councillor said the majority of people in The Green and Marian Square would like to see ramps provided.

Cllr Peter Ormond, the Fianna Fail member who seconded the adoption of the policy, said “nearly every village has a housing estate that has a problem with speed” while his party colleague, Cllr Eddie Fitzpatrick, said the raised tables on the streets in the Laois side of Portarlington should also be put on the roads in Offaly.

Cllr Fitzpatrick also said people had been “knocked down” in Edenderry because of ongoing speeding.

Cllr Neil Feighery said he lived close to Clonaslee and was impressed with the table ramp in that village and believed it is effective.

“Speeding really is a scourge on our roads at the moment,” added the Fine Gael councillor.

Cllr Declan Harvey, Tullamore, highlighted a “treacherous” stretch of road on the way to Cappincur and one lady who lived there told him she was “terrified” going in and out of her house, a fear shared by her neighbours.

Cllr John Clendennen, Fine Gael, recalled that previously councillors had been told speed ramps were discouraged because of the impact they would have on emergency services and he questioned why Offaly's traffic calming measures differed from other counties.

The Kinnitty man added: “We're trying to come up with an engineering solution to a social problem. No matter what we do there is going to have to be an educational element.”

Cllr Sean O'Brien, Tullamore, highlighted the dangers on roads in his area, including Cappincur, Chancery Lane and Adams Villas and said he remembered when speed ramps were ruled out in Arden View but once introduced everyone agreed they were very successful.

Jean Ryan, council engineer, Jean Ryan said developers were being advised to include measures in their plans to slow traffic down in new estates.

“We don't necessarily jump to speed ramps,” she said. Nonetheless, individual cases would be examined and she recommended the “table tops” used in the Tullamore street enhancement scheme.

When further clarification was sought by Cllr Harvey, Tom Shanahan, director of service, said while ramps were “allowable” they were very low on the priority list

“I'd also distinguish between ramps and tables,” he said.

While more expensive, the speed tables are certainly effective, Mr Shanahan told the councillors.