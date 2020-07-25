Laois/Offaly TD appointed as Chair of powerful Public Accounts Committee

A Laois/Offaly TD has been appointed as Chair of the powerful Public Accounts Committee.

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has appointed Brian Stanley TD as the new Chair of the Public Accounts Committee.

In making the appointment, Deputy McDonald said, "I am very pleased to announce that I am appointing Brian Stanley TD as the new Chair of the Public Accounts Committee. This is the first time a Sinn Féin TD has held this important role and is reflective of the change that people voted for in February's election."

She said that the Laois/Offaly TD brings an immense wealth of experience to this position and she has no doubt he will do an 'excellent job' in his new role.

The Sinn Féin President added, "Brian has held elected office at local and national level for over two decades, represented Laois and Offaly with distinction, and has risen to the challenge of every position he has held.

"The PAC plays a very important role in providing vital oversight of public expenditure. This is more important than ever before, as we face the unprecedented challenges in trying to rebuild the economy in a way which delivers a fair recovery for all at a time of crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The PAC needs to keep an active watch on the public purse, to hold the government to account and to ensure that we see a benefit to society for every single euro of taxpayers money spent.

"I want to wish Brian the very best in his new role," Deputy McDonald concluded.