Shocking! Gardaí clock driver doing outrageous 200km/h speed on busy motorway

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

Shocking! Gardaí clock driver doing outrageous 200km/h speed on motorway

Gardaí in Tipperary detected a driver travelling at ridiculous speed on a stretch of the M8 motorway on Wednesday morning.

The BMW driver was clocked doing 200km/h, 80km/h over the 120km/h speed limit.

Proceedings are underway for dangerous driving.

Gardaí said: "#SlowDown and always abide by the speed limit"