Ireland weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann is for an unsettled and changeable weather pattern. Temperatures near normal at first, but turning fresher and cooler at the weekend and into early next week.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann is for some sunny spells in eastern areas but further west it will be cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain. This cloud and rain will spread eastwards across the country through the rest of the day, becoming widespread and also heavy at times, especially in Connacht and Ulster. Highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees with moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Rain will continue in the northeast and east early on Friday night, with some heavy bursts possible, but will clear away to the east overnight. Somewhat drier elsewhere, but scattered showers in Atlantic counties will move eastwards through the night. Mild and humid with lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees. Moderate southerly winds will gradually veer westerly overnight.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann is for the morning to be dry with sunny spells, but during the afternoon and evening there will be widespread showers. Some showers will be heavy and there is the potential for some thundery downpours too. The showers will gradually die out through the evening, leaving sunny spells in most places. Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees in the west and north, but reaching 19 to 21 degrees in the south and east. Westerly winds will be light to moderate.

Cloud will increase in the west and north on Saturday night, bringing outbreaks of rain which will merge into longer spells in the northwest. Dry with clear spells elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with light to moderate west to southwest winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday from Met Eireann is for a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. It will be cloudier in the far northwest though, with more persistent rain moving in from the Atlantic during the evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with moderate to fresh westerly winds, strong along the northwest coast.

Most of the country will be dry with long clear spells on Sunday night, however, rain will likely linger in the far northwest for a time. Towards morning, cloud will thicken in the southwest. Cooler than previous nights with temperatures falling to between 8 and 10 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann states that widespread rain is expected to affect the southwest on Monday morning, spreading to most parts of the country through the day and becoming heavy at times. There will be light to moderate southerly winds and afternoon temperatures will range 16 to 18 degrees.