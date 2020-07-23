Offaly TD says government childcare support must help parents and providers

Independent TD for Laois-Offaly, Carol Nolan has called on the government to ensure that both childcare providers and parents are equally supported when it comes to the allocation of financial assistance from the state.

Deputy Nolan was speaking during a Dáil Private Members debate on the need to address what she called the exorbitant costs associated with childcare as well as the chronic levels of low pay for up to 30,000 workers within the sector.

“What the debate made absolutely clear is the fact that the current model of childcare is simply not sustainable in the long term. It is just not serving the interests of the providers or parents.

"Financially speaking, a significant number of providers who give an excellent and professional service are almost on their knees despite the late, but confused and disorganised series of government interventions in recent weeks.

"For parents, there is still the crushing reality that costs are simply not going down.

"Indeed, they are being asked to pay out the equivalent of a mortgage payment every month merely to access to the sector.

"This is creating huge knock-on effects in terms of denying parents, and in particular, women, access to employment or further education.

"There is also a persistent and entirely unsupported view within government that the first preference of most parents is to put their children into childcare, as opposed to having them looked after at home or by another family member.

"There is ample evidence that a majority of parents would actually prefer to have a broader range of choices that those currently being provided for.

"If we are really serious about listening to parents rather than imposing a one size fits all model of childcare then this is something the Minister and the government need to address as a matter of urgency,” concluded Deputy Nolan.