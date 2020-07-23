Three Offaly football championship matches to be live streamed this weekend

Three Offaly Football Championship matches will be available to view on live streams this weekend.

Offaly GAA has confirmed that the following games can be viewed for €5 each.

Friday, July 24 - 7.30pm - Ferbane V Edenderry



Saturday, July 25 - 7pm - Rhode V Clara

Sunday, July 26 - 2pm - Shamocks V Bracknagh

It is advised that you create your account at the link below before the day of the first match you wish to watch and make sure that you can login. You should also test that you can view the test video. Chromecast can be used with the player.

According to Offaly GAA, a deferred showing option will also also be available soon.

To watch the games and for more information CLICK HERE