Ireland weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann is for a mixed and changeable weather pattern. Temperatures will be near normal or slightly above at first, but turning a bit fresher over the weekend and into early next week.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for the weather to be damp, cloudy and misty in many areas tomorrow morning, with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle. However it will turn drier and brighter as the day progresses, with some sunny spells developing during the afternoon and evening. Maximum temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees, in a light west to northwest breeze.

Largely dry overnight on Thursday with long clear spells. A few mist patches will form in the near calm conditions. Lows of 7 to 11 degrees, coolest in the north and northwest.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann is for the weather to be dry and bright in many areas to begin with sunny spells. Cloud will thicken through the morning in the western areas with outbreaks or rain arriving along the Atlantic Seaboard by the afternoon. Cloud and rain spreading eastwards to affect much of the country by evening, with some locally moderate or heavy bursts developing in Atlantic coastal counties. Highs of 16 to 21 degrees in light or moderate southerly breezes, freshening near coasts.

Mild and humid on Friday night with rain giving way to showers as southerly winds veer westerly. Lows of 12 to 15 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann is for there to be sunny spells and fairly widespread showers look likely for Saturday. Some of the showers could be heavy with the potential for thundery downpours. Highs of 16 to 20 degrees in gusty westerly winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday from Met Eireann is for another mix of sunny spells and showers, however, the showers will be more scattered and less heavy than on Saturday. Maximum tempertures of 15 to 20 degrees in light to moderate west to southwest breezes.