New fashion store opens its doors in Tullamore

A brand new clothing house has opened in Tullamore with up to 50 exclusive brands completely new to Ireland.

The MAD Fashion House, located at No 1. William Street, is owned by Con Scally and business partner Darragh O'Toole and is a welcome addition to the town.

The shop caters for men, women and kids, selling mostly street and casual wear but also formal gear.

Con, who hails from the Clara Road in Tullamore is well known for his pop up shops selling the S13 brand and opened his first pop up in Tullamore in the lead up to Christmas 2018. He opened another one in November/December 2019.

Darragh O'Toole hails from Kill in County Kildare and has been involved in the wholesale fashion brands business.

''The MAD Fashion House is the first project we've brought to Tullamore. We have many plans for Tullamore and Ireland in the coming year. The MAD Fashion House will be run from our store on William Street and also online making it easy for everyone to shop from us. We are really looking to the support of locals and we would like to thank everyone involved in the build and helping us make this store a reality.

"At the MAD Fashion House we have created a business structure that allows our brands grow in Ireland. Any clothing brands stocked with us are exclusive to Ireland. Tullamore is the first flagship store of an empire.''

The MAD Fashion House will employ 5 people but Con and Darragh are hoping to expand their business in the future.Opening hours: Monday-Wednesday 9.30am-6.30pm; Thursday- Saturday 9.30am-8pm; Sunday 12pm-6pm