Offaly County Council issues guidelines on wearing face coverings in its buildings

Offaly County Council is requesting that everyone who visits one of its buildings wears a face covering.

The council says that it is making the request following the latest public health advice.

It is asking everyone to #play your part' in helping to protect each other, our community, and slow the spread of Covid-19

Offaly County Council is still encouraging its customers to consider conducting their Council business over the phone or via email and can check details of the opening hours by clicking here