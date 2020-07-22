Masks required for customers entering shopping centre in Offaly

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

A shopping centre in Offaly is asking for the public's co-operation when it comes to wearing masks. 

The Bridge Centre Shopping Centre in Tullamore is asking that everyone entering the premises wear a mask before entering. 

It is asking that everyone 'please co-operate' with them as masks are for everyone's benefit.

Good morning everyone on this Glorious Day We all know that wearing MASKS is to our benefit so please cooperate with us and wear your mask before Entering. Thanks for your cooperation

Posted by Bridge Shopping Centre on  Tuesday, July 21, 2020