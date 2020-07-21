'Not such a SMART move' as disqualified driver intercepted by Gardai in Midlands

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

'Not such a SMART move' say Gardaí as disqualified driver intercepted

A disqualified motorist was stopped by Gardaí in Athlone, Co Westmeath on Monday.

The motorist, who was driving a tiny Smart ForTwo city car, is currently disqualified from driving and members of Moate Roads Policing Unit have labelled the decision to get behind the wheel as "Not such a SMART move".

Proceedings to follow.