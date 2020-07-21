Offaly club all clear to take to field after Covid-19 test comes back negative

An Offaly GAA Club has been given the all clear to return to training an matches after a Covid-19 scare.

Kilcormac/Killoughey GAA Club had a scare recently when a member showed some mild symptoms and got tested. They called all training off until the results came back and fortunately, these were negative, allowing them to resume activity.

Offaly County Board Chairman Michael Duignan said that if this happens during the championship, they hope to be able to enforce the a rule allowing postponements of matches for four days in “exceptional circumstances”.

Normally this rule caters for deaths and tragedies but the chairman said it would at least allow time for someone to be tested and the results to come back. They will have to look at their options in the event of a positive result and while they would be reluctant to have to force a club to concede walkovers, they have a very tight schedule with limited room for manoeuvre.

He has watched clubs in Mayo, Derry and Laois deal quickly with cases and stressed that most clubs are actually going beyond the guidelines and immediately shutting down all activity.

“They are going a step further than required. We will deal with it case by case and wait and see. That has been my approach for the last while. Take it day by day, week by week. My motivation is to keep games going for our players, they need it but the health of people is more important. It is a balancing act. It is very early days and we are all conscious of cases increasing.”

He also urged players to be wary off the field, to obey social distancing and keep their contacts down to avoid a case that might derail their club's championship.