'Intoxicated' man stole copper wire and couldn't remember incident

A man who stole copper wire from an Eir site at Spollanstown, Tullamore was intoxicated and couldn't remember anything of the incident last week's district court heard.

On June, 6, 2019, Larry Ward, (40) 82, St Columba's Place, Tullamore trespassed on the railway of Coras Iompair Eireann. On the same date he trespassed on the curtilage of the Eir site at Spollanstown and stole copper wire to the value of €500. Sgt James O'Sullivan said Mr Ward was burning the wire nearby to get the copper out of it.

Mr Ward had a number of previous convictions including public order offences. His solicitor Patrick Martin said Mr Ward has an alcohol problem and had no recollection of the incident.

He had prepared a short note of apology for the Judge and a list of medications he was on.

Judge Staines said the defendant must have known what he was doing. “He was stealing copper wire and burning it, you don't do that if you are intoxicated”, she remarked.

Mr Martin said Larry Ward had brought €200 in compensation to the court. Judge Staines she was sure Eir would want their money back.

She adjourned the case for a restorative justice report and to allow the defendant to bring the remaining €300 to court.