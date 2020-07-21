Creative motorist finds new use for coffee holder.... but at a price

When is a coffee holder not a coffee holder? When it's a beer holder.

When gardaí eventually intercepted this vehicle they found the coffee holder containing a different beverage!

Having an open can of beer in a car is an offence.

This vehicle was spotted speeding on the Long Mile Road in Dublin and gardaí said the driver tried to evade Gardaí by hiding in a car park.

Officers found an open alcohol container in the car.

The driver tested for alcohol and failed a roadside breathalyzer test.

The vehicle was seized and court proceedings will follow in coming weeks.