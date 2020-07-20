One new case of Covid-19 confirmed in Offaly after long spell with none

Offaly's long run without a confirmed case of Covid-19 has ended with one new case confirmed in the county.

One new case was reported over the weekend bringing the total number back up to 486. It had reduced by one on Friday.

Offaly had gone 13 days without a new case of Covid-19 being reported.

Tullamore Hospital remains clear of confirmed cases according to the latest Acute Hospital Update from the HSE however there is one patient with a suspected case being treated in the hospital. That patient is in the Critical Care Unit at the hospital.

Elsewhere in the Midlands, there is one patient with a confirmed case of Covid-19 being treated in Portlaoise Hospital.