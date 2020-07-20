Gardai break up 'meet' of almost 100 cars in Slieve Bloom Mountains

Over the weekend, Gardai broke broke up a 'meet' of almost 100 cars in the Slieve Bloom Mountains.

Checkpoints were carried out in Kinnitty and Glendine and a few minor offences were detected and dealt with by FCPN.

In a post on Facebook, Laois Offaly Gardai stated:

"We do not want to see this and those attending cause distress to the people that reside in the Communities these 'meets occur in. The location is in the Slieve Bloom Environmental Park and may look uninhabited but there are people living in the area."

Concerns had been raised in recent weeks about ongoing ant-social behaviour in the mountains which was causing distress to locals and damage in the area.