Work underway on major housing development in Tullamore

Work has gotten underway on a major new housing development in Tullamore.

Contractors are on site at Kearney's Field on the Clara Road, one of the largest green field sites left in the town.

Work has begun on the construction of roads on the site with a new entry point having been created in the wall around the field.

Capital Homes was granted permission by Offaly County Council for the construction of 'Redwood' - a development of 98 new residential units on Kearney's Field off the Clara Road in the town during the summer of 2019.

Capital Homes says this new development will offer a range of 'spacious A-rated homes catering to all life stages'.

The company says there will be 'a comprehensive choice of house-types' including three-bedroom bungalows, two and three-bedroom terraces, three and four-bedroom semi-detached and four-bedroom detached homes'.