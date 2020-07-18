Ireland weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann is for plenty of dry and bright weather however there will be cloudy spells and the odd shower at times.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday from Met Eireann is for most areas to be dry on with sunny spells, but a few showers will also occur. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees but a degree or two cooler near western and northwestern coasts. Winds will be light to moderate, northwesterly in direction.

Dry with long clear spells on Sunday night. Rather chilly though with lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees Celsius, in just light northwest breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for some good sunshine early on and again but with cloudier spells into the afternoon, and perhaps the odd light shower. Most areas will however hold fully dry, in light northwest breezes. Highest afternoon temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees Celsius, mildest across southern counties.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for another dry day, apart from patchy rain in the northwest. A mix of cloud and sunny spells throughout, in just light westerly breezes. Feeling milder and more humid with highest temperatures of 16 to 20 or 21 degrees Celsius, mildest across the midlands, south and east.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for it to be humid with outbreaks of rain slowly arriving into west and northwest counties. Other areas should hold dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 16 to 21 or 22 degrees Celsius, warmest across the east Muster and Leinster.