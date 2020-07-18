Three arrested after Tullamore Gardai seize drugs and cash overnight
Three arrested after Tullamore Gardai seize drugs and cash in traffic stop
Three people have been arrested by gardai in Tullamore overnight and drugs and cash were seized.
Tullamore Detective Unit and Offaly Divisional Roads Policing Unit stopped a motor vehicle overnight.
As a result of a search of vehicle, €5500 worth of cannabis and a €1100 in cash was seized.
The three occupants of the car were arrested and detained.
