Barry Cowen 'is not going anywhere' and will get back to work helping people and communities

Former Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen is vowing to be back in Government while again apologising for his actions to his constituents and the general public.

Barry Cowen has been speaking to Midlands 103 when he joined Liam Dumpleton on “Saturday View” this morning.

The Fianna Fail TD was sacked by Taoiseach Micheal Martin on Tuesday, after refusing to answer fresh questions in the Dail about his drink driving in 2016.

Barry Cowen disputes the Garda record of the incident and said he is still seeking to rectify this situation.

He said he is not a victim but added that it's a 'hard price to pay for such an event'.

He said he and his family are 'tough and resilient' and he said he will get back to work helping people and helping communities to ensure they get the representation they deserve.

Deputy Cowen also said that the party was bigger than him and 'definitely bigger than Micheal Martin' and that he would continue to work with the party adding that the blow he had was 'miniature' compared to what some people have to deal with.

He added that he 'is not going anywhere' and said he said he hopes to find himself in a 'position of strength' where he can be in Government again when he can implement some of the ambitions he has for his county and his region and his country.

