Offaly has gone long period without new confirmed case of Covid-19

Offaly has now gone an extended period of time without a newly confirmed case of Covid-19.

According to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, there has not been a newly confirmed case in the county since Saturday, July 4. The latest county figures pertain to Wednesday, July 15 meaning Offaly has gone 11 days without a newly diagnosed case of Covid-19.

In fact, the latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show that the overall number of confirmed cases in Offaly has reduced from 486 to 485 due to one previously confirmed case being reclassified.

However there has been a worryingly consistent increase in cases across the country for the last few days which has led to the delaying of Phase 4 of the reopening.

While there has been no new cases in Offaly for 11 days, there is no room for complacency as was shown in mid-May when the number of new cases in the county spiked dramatically in just two days.