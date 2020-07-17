Weather forecast for the weekend for Ireland from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend from Met Eireann is for it to be largely dry and bright with a few showers in some areas.

The weather forecast for Ireland for the Saturday from Met Eireann is for the rain in the south to clear during the morning or soon after as the fresher, brighter weather elsewhere extends to all areas by early afternoon. The afternoon bringing a mix of sunny spells and a few showers. Top temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in the west and north but ranging 18 to 20 degrees in the east and south in a light to moderate northwest breeze.

Largely dry on Saturday night with long clear spells and some mist patches. Rather cool for July with minimum temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in mostly light breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland for the Sunday from Met Eireann is for the day to begin dry and bright with sunny spells. There will be a partial build-up of cloud during the day and perhaps a few well-scattered showers. Turning mostly clear and sunny again in the evening. After a cool start maximum afternoon temperatures will range 16 to 19 degrees in light, variable breezes. Dry and mostly clear overnight with lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, Monday looks set to begin dry with good sunshine in the morning. However, some cloud will build during the afternoon bringing the odd shower. Turning mostly sunny again by evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in light westerly winds. Largely dry overnight but with the chance of a few showers in Atlantic coastal counties. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.