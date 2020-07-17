The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has given its latest update on Covid-19 confirmed cases and deaths in Ireland.

It has today been informed that three people with COVID-19 have died. There has now been a total of 1,752 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday, July 16, the HPSC has been notified of 34 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 25,730 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “COVID-19 is extremely infectious. It wants to spread, but it needs people to come into contact with each other to do so.

“All of the measures that we have been talking about for many months now are so important; physical distancing, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, wearing a face covering where appropriate, avoiding large crowds - are all actions each of us can take to cut the chains of transmission and stop this virus in its tracks.

“It now depends on the actions we take as individuals, as to whether this virus gets an opportunity to spread through our communities. Continue to follow the public health advice, know the risks, know the symptoms and stay safe.”