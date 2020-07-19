Man fined after accident at Tullamore Show that left garda with multiple fractures

A GARDA motorcyclist who suffered a broken leg, wrist, shoulder and ankle when he was knocked down by a car at last year's Tullamore Show bears no ill will towards the man responsible, the local District Court heard last week.

A 54-year-old father of two, John Redmond, Coppenagh, Tullow, Carlow, was fined €1,000 after pleading guilty to careless driving causing bodily harm to Garda Michael Treacy at Mucklagh on August 11 last.

Outlining how the collision happened, Sergeant James O'Sullivan told the court Garda Treacy was on duty as an official garda motorcyclist as part of the implementation of the traffic plan for the show.

The defendant, accompanied by his wife, left the show and went towards Mucklagh but as he was driving in that direction decided to do a u-turn and drive back towards the direction he came.

He did not see Garda Treacy and despite trying to take evasive action struck him.

Garda Treacy sustained “multiple fractures”, the most serious of which was to the femur and he underwent a number of surgeries and was hospitalised for six weeks.

Sergeant O'Sullivan said the defendant, who had never come to garda attention before, was arrested.

The court was told by Sergeant Ciaran O'Mahony that Garda Treacy still has injuries and had been assessed to see if he required further surgery. He had not resumed his garda duties.

A victim impact report had been prepared the previous week and having read the report Judge Catherine Staines remarked that it was “fairly horrific”.

Michael Lanigan, solicitor for the accused, said the concluding paragraph of the report was quite moving because it indicated Garda Treacy did not bear ill will towards Mr Redmond.

Mr Lanigan also said his client had begun a cautioned statement by issuing a sincere apology to Garda Treacy and said he had not set out to harm anyone.

He was extremely sorry and sincerely apologised for the harm he had caused. Mr Lanigan said he repeated that apology in the court.

Mr Lanigan said Mr Redmond's two children were aged 27 and 23. He worked in a steel fabricating factory in Co Carlow and also had a dry stock farm.

On the day of the Tullamore Show he was not familiar with the road and the traffic plan and when he was coming out he was alerted to the fact that he had passed the turn he had taken on the way in. He then did something he regretted which was to pull out and go back the other way.

He did not realise that if he stayed in the line of traffic he would be a mile from Tullamore and instead made the u-turn.

Mr Lanigan said the defendant's statement to the gardai was inculpatory and he had made no attempt to resile from the fact that he had caused the collision.

His client was fully insured with FBD and the matter of compensation would go down that route.

Asked by Judge Staines to clarify what the penalties were for the offence, Sergeant O'Sullivan said the maximum fine was €5,000 and there was no prison sentence.

Announcing her decision, Judge Staines revealed that Garda Treacy had no memory of the incident, and he was fortunate that was the case.

She said he suffered complications afterwards, had to spend time in a wheelchair and was still on crutches as a result of what was no doubt a devastating accident for him.

She said she agreed that it was very moving and extremely magnanimous that Garda Treacy bore no ill will towards the defendant and she accepted the driver did not set out to cause harm.

Judge Staines said she initially had a suspended prison sentence in mind. She took into account the fact the man had no previous convictions, was remorseful and had pleaded guilty at the outset.

Told by Judge Staines that Mr Redmond earned €460 per week net, she fined him €1,000, giving him four months to pay.

She also passed on her good wishes to Garda Treacy for his recovery.