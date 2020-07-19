Offaly man to cycle 1000 km in seven days for Offaly Hospice

Lusmagh man Adrian Lynch, a member of Tullamore Cycling Club is aiming to complete an incredibly arduous cycle of 1000km in seven days in an effort to raise money for Offaly Hospice.

Over the course of the seven days starting Thursday July 23, Adrian will cycle from Lusmagh towards Mizen Head where he will meet up with a group of fellow cyclists on Saturday July 25 from Tullamore Cycling Club as part of an organised cycle, heading towards Malin Head.

To date, over €2,000 euro has been raised and Adrian is delighted with the support he has gotten for his fundraising efforts and thanked everyone for their continued support. All monies raised will go directly to Offaly Hospice to help in their bid to build a specialist palliative care unit.

Speaking to the Tribune last week, Adrian was keen to acknowledge the huge work of Colin Quinn in organising the Mizen to Malin cycle from accommodation, support vans to doing a recce run of the course of the cycle. Adrian explained he decided to undertake the challenge for Offaly Hospice to try and help a local charity that so many people have been helped by. Looking to the challenge ahead, Adrian enthused: “There will be no doubt, it will be a great experience.”

If you wish to support Adrian's fundraising, please visit his GoFundMe page by clicking here