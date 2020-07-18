Offaly group raffling off Liverpool signed by Champions League winning team

Killeigh Community Centre Development Association are currently running a raffle for Liverpool jersey.

The jersey can be viewed in the Brewery Tap, Tullamore. It was signed by the Champions League winning Liverpool team of 2018/2019.

To enter go to the Killeigh Community Centre Development Association page €20 per ticket, 3 for €50, via the Gofundme page www.gofundme.com/eargt-killeigh-community-centre

The raffle will take place live on Facebook in August. Terms and conditions available on request.