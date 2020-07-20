Company planning to construct Renewable Biogas and Organic Fertiliser plant in Offaly

A company is planning on constructing a Renewable Biogas Facility in Offaly.

Strategic Power Limited, intends to apply to Offaly County Council for planning permission for the facility on a 2.1379 hectare

site at at Ballyduff, Tullamore which will produce renewable energy and organic fertiliser.

The plant will include:

(i) new site entrance, internal road, yards, circulation areas and parking;

(ii) grid injection unit;

(iii) feedstock reception hall;

(iv) boiler and plant room;

(v) weighbridge cabin and laboratory;

(vi) weighbridge;

(vii) 2 no. primary digester tanks;

(viii) 1 no. secondary digester

tank;

(ix) 2 no. liquid digestate storage tanks;

(x) 1 no. water storage tank;

(xi) 2 no. manure reception tanks;

(xii) 1 no. buffer tank;

(xiii) flare;

(xiv) pump room;

(xv) tank bund wall;

(xvi) solid digestate store;

(xvii) pasteurisation unit;

(xviii) gas entry unit and gas upgrade unit;

(xix) 3 no. LPG tanks;

(xx) 3 no. covered silage clamps

The plans also include the construction of a wheelwash, landscaping and perimeter fencing, signage and all associated site works.

Permission is being sought under Section 41 of the Planning and Development Act 2000 for 10 years and the application is in respect of a development that is for the purpose of an activity requiring an Industrial Emissions Licence from the Environmental Protection Agency.

An Environmental Impact Assessment Report will accompany the planning application when it is lodged.