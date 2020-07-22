Company planning to build new new industrial and warehouse building in Tullamore

A company is planning to build a new industrial and warehouse building in Tullamore.

Spollen Garden Sheds Limited intend to apply for planning permission for the development at Axis Business Park on the Clara Road in the town.

The development will consist of planning permission for new industrial / warehouse building with associated office accommodation, car-parking and all ancillary site works.

Full plans are expected to be lodged with Offaly County Council in the near future.