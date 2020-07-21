Council planning to sell disused reservoir site in Offaly

Offaly County Council is inviting tenders for the purchase of land which has a disused reservoir on site.

The site comprises 0.377 hectares (0.932 Acres) and is located in the Townland of Raheen, Clara, Co. Offaly. The land comprises of a disused reservoir which includes old concrete tanks above and below ground level.

Tenders should be submitted to Mr. Tom Shanahan, Director of Services, Offaly County Council, Aras An Chontae, Charleville Road, Tullamore, Co. Offaly on the prescribed Tender Form and be clearly marked.

The closing date for receipt of tenders is Friday the 31st of July 2020 at 12.00 noon.

All sealed tenders will be evaluated after a formal opening process on or after the closing date.

The Council are not obliged to accept any offers received but will enter negotiations with any relevant interested parties.

Further details, Map and the prescribed Tender Form may be obtained from the Council website www.offaly.ie or by contacting Corporate Services, Offaly County Council on 05793 46800 or by emailing wkelly@offalycoco.ie