Do you recognise anyone in this picture from the Offaly Express archives?
Do you recognise anyone in this picture from the Offaly Express archives?
We have been trawling through our archive and came across this Offaly school photograph from back in the day.
Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in it? We know the students are from an Edenderry at a sports event in Tullamore and we believe the picture was taken in the mid 2000s.
Make sure to tag anyone you might recognise.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on